Why WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Says AEW Is The Perfect' Home For Ricochet

Former WWE star Ricochet made his AEW debut this past weekend at All In when he entered the #1 Contendership Casino Gauntlet match, and despite not coming out with the victory, he still had the opportunity to share the ring with wrestlers such as Kazuchika Okada, Zack Sabre Jr., and "Hangman" Adam Page. WWE Hall Of Famer and former AEW scout Mark Henry has now commented on Ricochet's debut. On "Busted Open Radio" Henry was asked by co-host Dave LaGreca if AEW is the perfect home for a professional wrestler such as Ricochet, leading "The World's Strongest Man" to explain how the former Intercontinental Champion's size will be his greatest asset.

"I think so too. Not just because they move quickly, but because there's a multitude of guys that can work that style and they're not the biggest guys, so you fit right in to being able to run that down. I mean you might run into a Brody King every now and then, a Lance Archer, a big giant guy, but for the most part everybody else is going to be around Ricochet's size."

Ricochet's Casino Gauntlet appearance was his first match since competing on "WWE Speed," where he lost to Andrade for the Speed Championship this past June. It has also been announced that Ricochet will have his first "AEW Dynamite" match this coming Wednesday, against former ROH World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher.

