Bully Ray Discusses Differences In WWE Raw Since Triple H Took Over Creative

It's not exactly a state secret that WWE has changed a lot in the past two years. Since the first retirement of Vince McMahon gave way to Triple H as the promotion's new Chief Content Officer, the promotion has seen a resurgence in popularity and critical acclaim, along with setting record attendance and viewership numbers for some of their PLEs. And with "SmackDown" set to return to USA Network shortly and "Raw" set to air on Netflix this January, there are no signs the momentum will be slowing down.

While review last night's episode of "Raw" on "Busted Open Radio" Monday morning, co-hosts Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca took a look at WWE, and in particular "Raw" now compared to what it was prior to Triple H taking over for McMahon. Bully admitted that things hadn't been looking so hot for WWE under their previous management, as opposed to today's WWE, which he believes to be firing on all cylinders, with very little for he or his "Busted Open" compatriots to complain about.

"'Raw' had become extremely cookie cutter," Bully said. "It became a very paint by numbers show, cookie cutter. You knew what was going to happen. Thus, you weren't kept on your toes. That's why we were b******g and moaning about that. How many times did you fall asleep Dave? Now it's been a long time since we've fallen asleep watching 'Monday Night Raw.' because the product is entertaining. They're keeping us on our toes, the different camera shots, the different way they're presenting characters, the matches, yada yada. Everything seems to be working right now."

