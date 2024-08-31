AEW Star Willow Nightingale Addresses Scars & Broken Neck

CMLL World Women's Champion Willow Nightingale is flying high in AEW as one of the top performers in the company. From getting the opportunity to appear on shows like "AEW Dark," to wrestling in front of a sea of people at Wembley Stadium in London, England, Nightingale has had a very eventful career that could have been stopped before it even got going due to a broken neck in 2019. During a recent edition of "AEW Close-Up" with Renee Paquette, Nightingale revealed that the scar she has on her neck from the surgery she needed is something she is very proud of as it's proof to herself that she managed to get through a truly dark time in her life.

"I'm a wrestler, at the end of the day like I think our scars, all of the physical ailments that we carry with us are like a part of it, and it's part of our lore if you will," Nightingale said. "But I never wanted to shy away from it or hide it because if was a pretty major obstacle for me to get over. That was probably the first time in wrestling where I really did think to myself 'maybe I should quit.'"

Nightingale's mother was very vocal about her daughter pursuing something different in life after the injury, but both of her parents ended up coming around and supporting their daughter in doing something that she was truly passionate about.

"This very tiny voice in my head was like 'just keep going, You got this far, you broke your neck, like make it for something,'" Nightingale recalled.

