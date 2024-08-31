Scott D'Amore Recalls Genesis Of TNA Partnership With WWE

The idea of WWE working with any wrestling company seemed like an alien concept just a few short years ago. However, 2024's wrestling landscape is very different and we are now living in a world where not only are WWE and TNA Wrestling working together on a regular basis, but one of TNA's top stars is going to main event a Premium Live Event for a top championship.

Someone who was there at the very start of the relationship was former TNA President Scott D'Amore, who recently opened up about how he reached out to a few people within WWE about potentially making something happen. "So I reached out to a friend of mine there and said, 'Hey, this is what I'm thinking...and they're like,' I think it all makes sense,'" D'Amore said on Chris Van Vliet's "Insight" podcast. "We talked for a little bit and they said, 'how are you going to handle it?' I said, 'Well if you're willing, I would like you to be the person to take it forward and see if there's any interest.'

D'Amore noted that it wasn't a formal proposal he laid out, simply just an idea to gage interest. That interest eventually found it's way to Triple H who was more than happy to see where things could go. "I got a text from Triple H, and we set up, had a chat, kind of just said, 'Hey, it's a whole new world out there. Let's explore things.'" D'Amore rounded off by saying that it's no surprise that a change in leadership has led to different opportunities opening up in WWE, and he is happy he has played a small part in it.

