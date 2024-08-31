Ronda Rousey Says WWE SummerSlam 2023 Match Wasn't For The Crowd

Ronda Rousey's last match in WWE was against her former tag team partner Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023 in a MMA Rules match, however, fans were none too pleased with it. In an interview on "Insight," Rousey said the match wasn't meant for a sports entertainment audience.

"I think if we did the match at [GCW] Bloodsport or something, people would have loved it," Rousey said. "But I think the crowd, it wasn't for them at all. It was all MMA easter eggs and all of these moments in MMA history that we're big geeks for that...it was a nice little 'f**k you' on the way out. 'You're gonna sit here and watch this match that we wanted to do from the very beginning.' I don't care what you think, go get some f*****g popcorn. But yeah, we loved it."

Rousey continued to explain that she had initially returned to WWE to finally get her one on one match with Becky Lynch, however after that idea was shut down, she pitched to turn on Baszler after finishing their tag team run together and then leave the company.

"I always wanted to be able to wrestle with Shayna and be able to put her over and leave," Rousey said, explaining that she used all of the leverage she had to secure the match. "I was like, 'Fine, I'm gonna tag with Shayna, and she's in turn on me, and then I'm gonna leave, or I'm gonna f*****g leave right now.'"

According to Rousey, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was convinced that fans weren't aware of Rousey and Baszler's friendship and wouldn't allow both women to work together.

