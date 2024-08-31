Kevin Owens Looks Back On WWE Signing, Reflects On Journey

August 12, 2014, was a day fans of Kevin Steen will never forget as he signed his first contract with WWE, becoming Kevin Owens in the process. In the decade since his initial signing, Owens has done it all in WWE — becoming the second-ever WWE Universal Champion, main eventing WrestleMania twice, including being "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's first opponent in 19 years, and becoming one of WWE's most popular stars.

Advertisement

Owens can still remember the day he signed with WWE as if it was yesterday as he recalled how he felt on that day in a recent interview with "Sports Illustrated."

"I remember the feeling I had at the time, that day when it all unfolded and it was being made official. Everybody's reaction, and it was really great to see how happy people were for me and how much people were rooting for me. There were also a lot of people saying it's not going to last six months. Looking back at it 10 years later is pretty wild," said the WWE star.

Aside from the championships he has won and the accolades he has received, Owens revealed that one of the things he has enjoyed the most about being in WWE is the connection he has had with certain fans. Many fans look up to wrestlers as role models and Owens is one of those who not only gives back to people in need but still regularly keeps in contact with them to see how they are doing.

Advertisement

"That's probably the best part. I've developed these relationships with some really incredible people that I would not have met if it wasn't for WWE," said Owens.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Kevin Owens in WWE as his current contract is set to expire sometime next year.