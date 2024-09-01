Kevin Nash Recalls Time He Thought WWE Star Brock Lesnar Killed Himself In Ring

WWE legend Kevin Nash has recalled Brock Lesnar's infamous match with Kurt Angle, where Lesnar fell on his head, and said that he thought that the former WWE Champion had died in the ring.

Nash was joined by Insane Clown Posse's Violent J on his "Kliq This" podcast, where they discussed dangerous moves that they performed in their wrestling career. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about Lesnar's Shooting Star Press move against Angle which went awry, with Nash stating that he thought Lesnar was dead.

"I'll never forget when we were in Seattle and Brock and Kurt Angle had that match and Kurt was like half in the middle of the ring and then take him and move him another half to the corner and Brock's in the far, far turnbuckle and he sets him and he realizes he's way too far. And Brock just says 'F**k it,' and Brock ... Yeah, I thought Brock killed himself. He didn't even fu**ing sell it," said Nash.

The WWE legend was amazed at how Lesnar continued with the match despite landing on his head and suffering a concussion. Lesnar and Angle had to improvise following the botched move at WrestleMania XIX and finish the match, with the former getting the win over the Olympic gold medalist.

Nash further said that he drove with Lesnar during his early years in WWE, recalling how "The Beast Incarnate" wasn't a fan of wrestling and hated it. Lesnar was fed up with the pro wrestling lifestyle at the start of his WWE career and was surprised to learn that Nash had been a part of the pro wrestling business for 20-something years. Nash and Lesnar were in WWE at the same time for a short period, but never got the chance to face each other in the ring.

