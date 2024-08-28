Eric Bischoff Reacts To Ricochet's AEW Debut At All In 2024

After his six-year WWE tenure, Ricochet parted ways with the promotion earlier in 2024, and made his highly anticipated AEW debut during the recent All In: London pay-per-view. AEW fans have praised the move, however, Eric Bischoff falls into the camp that has criticisms of his debut, which he voiced during on his "83 Weeks" podcast.

The veteran described Ricochet's debut as a "wasted opportunity," and explained that he could be a massive star in AEW. "I think, right now, in this moment, there is nobody in AEW that's better than Ricochet," Bischoff said. "Some that are as good or maybe he's as good as some, but I can't think of one person who is better." When asked how he'd have booked Ricochet's debut, Bischoff claimed he'd have made a bigger deal out of it, and opined that the star actually got lost in All In's shuffle. Despite this, he pointed out that the match was fun, but that AEW could've done more for a former WWE star who was ready to go.

He also pointed out that it wasn't a secret Ricochet was AEW-bound, and that the promotion should've taken advantage of the audience in attendance and at home's emotional high. "Everybody's in a certain kind of emotional peak, why not make the most of it? As opposed to putting him in a good match," he explained. Ricochet himself doesn't seem to be phased by the online criticism, and spent some time after All In: London personally responding to fans on X.

