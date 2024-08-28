Jamie Hayter's Opponent Set For AEW Dynamite Return Match

Jamie Hayter made her return to AEW during the Zero Hour pre-show for Sunday's All In: London pay-per-view, where she took out Saraya's entire family in pursuit of getting her hands on her old rival, but was stymied by Harley Cameron stepping in to protect her mentor. AEW President Tony Khan recently took to X to announce Hayter's first match since stepping away to recover from her injury, and it looks like the former Women's World Champion will pick up her feud with Saraya via competing against her protégé. "After her return @wembleystadium, Jamie Hayter will wrestle for the first time in over one year, on her path to payback from those who took her title + her profession, TOMORROW!" Khan posted.

TOMORROW

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Champaign, IL

8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS@jmehytr vs @harleycameron_ After her return @wembleystadium, Jamie Hayter will wrestle for the first time in over one year, on her path to payback from those who took her title + her profession, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/2lA2W5T3AE — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 27, 2024

Reports shortly after All In already confirmed that Hayter was medically cleared, as well as revealing that her injury was far more serious than fans were originally aware of. According to "Fightful Select," Hayter had to receive special permission from her doctors in order to even compete during her last match, at last year's Double or Nothing, where she initially lost the belt to Toni Storm. Due to her aforementioned injury, Hayter not only missed out on last year's inaugural All In: London, but was also out of action for 15 months.

Hayter's long-term AEW ally and friend, Britt Baker, has been in a rivalry with Mercedes Mone in the TBS Championship division, where she's not only been battling the champion, but being overwhelmed by her muscle, Kamille. Because of the numbers advantage, it's reasonable to assume that Hayter might get involved in the rivalry, and potentially the TBS Championship scene, in order to add some more depth to the rivalry.