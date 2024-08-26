Backstage News On Jamie Hayter's Return To AEW After 15 Months Away At All In

Jamie Hayter made her long-awaited return to AEW at All In on Sunday, confronting Saraya during the show, over a year after she last featured in the promotion.

Hayter is reportedly cleared to wrestle, according to "Fightful Select," after being on the sidelines due to various injuries that she had suffered. As per their report, Hayter was at last week's "AEW Collision" to discuss with AEW CEO Tony Khan about plans for her. The report claims that the tentative plan for her a few months ago was to return at the All In pay-per-view, while they also discussed about her potentially being involved in a squash match at the show as well.

The report added that Hayter's injury was so serious that she had to receive special permission from doctors to wrestle at last year's Double or Nothing — her last match in the promotion — where she lost her AEW Women's World Championship to Toni Storm.

A report from last month revealed that Hayter was present for AEW's yearly physicals, where there was some talk about potential matches for her. Her return to the promotion will be a huge fillip to AEW's women's division, with Khan previously stating that having her back would be "fantastic."

On her return to AEW television, Hayter interrupted Saraya's diatribe against the London crowd and attacked the former WWE star's family, who were present in the ring. Hayter was previously in a feud with Saraya, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho, which eventually led to her match with Storm.

