Booker T Assesses How Ricochet Fits Into AEW's System

After spending nearly seven years in WWE, Ricochet made his AEW debut this past Sunday at All In during the #1 Contendership Casino Gauntlet match, and has officially signed a multi-year deal with Tony Khan's company. "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T has provided his thoughts on Ricochet's debut, and claimed on his podcast "The Hall Of Fame" that AEW will be a better fit for Ricochet than WWE, and that he has the opportunity to just focus on making money and having good matches now that he's had the WWE experience.

"I'm glad to see Ricochet have a soft landing, kid could work man, he's definitely an extraordinary talent. He's definitely a next level talent. I just feel like he fits a whole lot better in an AEW like system better than WWE's system, but he got a chance to do the WWE thing and that's the one thing a lot of guys wonder about in the business that haven't gotten to do the WWE thing ... he's got a chance to experience that kind of stuff several times, so for him to actually move to the next level, it's not as hard at all because now for him it's all about getting paid, going out and having some good matches and having hopefully a stellar career."

Booker also stated that Ricochet didn't necessarily hit his ceiling in WWE, and could've tried to see if he'd be able to take his career to the next level within the company, however he also admitted the WWE schedule is a monster, and is a full-time commitment that some wrestlers often find difficult.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall Of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.