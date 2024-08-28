Bully Ray Describes This AEW All In 2024 Bout As A 'Follow THAT' Match

The question of how much wrestling is "too much" pops up from time to time, but even the most diehard fan would agree that six hours is a lot. Factoring in the Zero Hour pre-show, AEW All In ran for roughly six hours. For fans at the arena, that's a long time to cheer, scream, and chant, no matter how good the matches are. On "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray discussed which match he thought suffered the most from fan fatigue, or was the proverbial "cigarette after sex," as he put it.

"The match right before Britt and Mercedes was very much a 'follow THAT' match," Bully said. 'Ospreay and MJF ... they got main event reaction, end-of-show reaction from that crowd ... The place goes apes***. 50,000 countrymen, 50,000 Ospreay fans all screaming at the top of their lungs. If you look at the crowd from the time Daniel Garcia comes to the ring, they're standing on their feet the whole time. There's a lot of physical exertion ... you only got so much gas in your tank." Given the stakes and build AEW had given Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker's story, Bully said the placement of the TBS Championship match was a mistake, considering the match preceding it was a legitimate five-star contender.

"I think Britt and Mercedes were a victim," Bully said. "I think 50% of the problem with Britt and Mercedes, for those people who say it didn't go right, it wasn't good, yada yada, was that they had to follow something that blew the people up after they had already watched three hours of wrestling. They needed a comedown period. I don't think the positioning of that match [was] very smart ... Mercedes and Britt was too important of a match."

