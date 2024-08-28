Mark Henry On How He'd Use Nigel McGuinness In AEW

Nigel McGuinness made a triumphant in-ring return on Sunday, making a surprise appearance in the Casino Gauntlet Match during AEW All In at Wembley Stadium. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry was adamant that AEW President Tony Khan needs to keep McGuinness around. "If you don't bring Nigel back as a wrestler, I'm gonna have a problem," Henry said. "He's gotta wrestle now."

Advertisement

Henry's co-host Dave LaGreca agreed, suggesting AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson should have a match with his old rival, come hell or high water. Danielson and McGuinness have bad blood dating all the way back to their time feuding over the ROH World and Pure Championships. McGuinness has made his dislike of Danielson very clear on commentary, often going out of his way to disparage "The American Dragon." Henry believes that McGuinness needs to use that animosity to the benefit of Casino Gauntlet winner Christian Cage, who is the #1 contender to the world title.

"I would have Nigel go to the #1 Contender and tell them 'Hey, I don't normally do this but I want to skip the line ... Just know that when I get done with him, he's gonna be damaged goods,'" Henry suggested. McGuinness had not wrestled since 2011, when a Hepatitis B diagnosis ended his in-ring career prematurely. McGuinness went on to do commentary for promotions like ROH and WWE before landing in AEW last year. McGuinness has also been keeping busy with a one-man show, as well as a live magic act.

Advertisement