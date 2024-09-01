Eric Bischoff Calls This AEW Star A 'Huge Letdown'

AEW has brought in several new stars from multiple promotions to their roster throughout 2024 such as Mercedes Mone, Deonna Purrazzo, and most recently ex-WWE star Ricochet. However, former WCW executive Eric Bischoff has named one current AEW star who he hasn't been impressed by since they became "All Elite."

Speaking on his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff stated that he's been disappointed with Kazuchika Okada's AEW run thus far and doesn't view him as one of the best in-ring wrestlers in the world based on what he's seen over the last six months since becoming a full-time member on the roster.

"I've yet to see this 'best wrestler in the world.' I don't get it. So far he is a letdown. I like his look, I can see the wheels turning in his head as a character sometimes, and I think there's something there bursting to get out. I don't know what it is, but the stuff that I see in the ring is like, 'Huh? You're paid how much? Really?'"

Bischoff also reviewed AEW All In as a whole, stating that he thought the beginning of the show was slow, specifically the first three matches, explaining that they didn't catch his eye. However, he admitted that the event ended strong and AEW did an excellent job of sending the fans home happy with Bryan Danielson's championship win.

