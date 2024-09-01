Swerve Strickland Recalls Expectations When Initially Signing With AEW

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland will go down as one of the most successful signings in AEW's short history, considering how much he's done in the two and a half years with the company. Since arriving in March 2022, Strickland has wrestled on AEW's different television shows, battled all comers in a variety of stipulations, and has proved to the fans that hard work eventually pays.

Strickland touched upon that sentiment during a recent appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," when he was asked what he expected from AEW when he originally signed his contract.

"Opportunity and time," Strickland said. "All the possibilities that could go on here, like I'm rewarded that, I'm forwarded the opportunity, and that's all I've ever needed. That's all I've ever been given, just an opportunity, you know? I work my way up from the bottom, I don't care. Put me in battle royales, I'll lose them all, I don't care, just give me the opportunity to show out. Give me the opportunity to be like, 'Hey, can I get a minute of TV time right here in this spot?' 'Absolutely.' 'Okay, I'm going to make something matter.' That's something that you just can't ask for anywhere else."

Strickland rounded off by saying that whether it's on "AEW Dynamite," Ring of Honor programming, or on pay-per-view, he realized he had to make the most of whatever time he was given, because he knew if he gave it his all, it would result in more time later on down the line.

