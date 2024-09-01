Bully Ray Names The Perfect Target For WWE Star Bronson Reed's Tsunami

Bronson Reed has been wreaking havoc on "WWE Raw" for weeks, hitting his Tsunami on stars both in the ring and outside. Reed took out Braun Strowman when their match on Monday ended in the parking lot, with Reed hitting the splash to Strowman on top of a car after jumping off a retaining wall. Reed also put former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on the shelf after hitting numerous Tsunamis, leaving the star bleeding from his mouth and out of action for an "indefinite amount of time."

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said on "Busted Open Radio" that Reed should take the Tsunami to the next level for shock factor. He said that WWE needs to do something "out of the box" to shock people and feels that ring announcer Samantha Irvin could play a part in it.

"Could you imagine Bronson Reed in a match with somebody and Bronson Reed wins the match and Samantha Irvin says, 'And the winner of the match,' and she says the wrong person by mistake and Bronson Reed goes out there and grabs her by the wrist and she faints and he picks her up," he said. "And rolls her in the ring and she's in position right there and he starts to climb up. Could you imagine everybody coming out of the locker room and everything and trying to stop him? Could you imagine the anticipation and the boil in the arena just with the implication that Bronson was going to splash Samantha Irvin?"

After taking Reed's Tsunami on Monday, Strowman got up without assistance, and walked off of his own volition, implying their feud is not over.

