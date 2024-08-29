Konnan Reflects On Late WCW & WWE Star Sid Vicious

The wrestling industry suffered another loss earlier this week, after it was announced that former WWE Champion Sid Vicious passed away at 63. In light of his passing, many wrestlers have been reflecting on Vicious' career, and om "Keepin' It 100," Konnan recalled working with the veteran in WCW. According to Konnan, Vicious was always very cool with him. "The first time I met him was in WCW," Konnan recalled. "He was always a prankster, a jokester, was always walking around with a box of Captain Crunch, just eating it out of the box." Additionally, Konnan also described the late big man as having a "freak of a look," and again emphasized that he always got along with him.

Konnan isn't the only former WCW star who has praised Vicious' character outside the ring. Shortly after the former Sid Justice's passing, Booker T similarly recalled his history with Vicious, and even went as far as to attribute Harlem Heat's start in WCW to the late veteran, who took the two of them under his wing as they made a name for themselves in the promotion, and got them their first pay-per-view match.

Vicious is clearly fondly remembered by his peers, but many have since pointed out how he never got his WWE Hall of Fame induction while alive. Either way, it feels safe to assume that he'll finally get his induction during a future WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, and will have scores of his colleagues lining up to sing his praises.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Keepin' It 100"