WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Explains Sid Vicious' Role In Harlem Heat Getting A Break

The wrestling world was rocked yesterday by the sudden passing of Sid Eudy, aka wrestling legend Sid Vicious. But while Vicious will be best remembered by fans for his World Championship runs in both WCW and WWE, for former co-worker and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, he will be remembered as someone who helped make Booker's lengthy career possible. After paying tribute to Vicious on social media, Booker discussed his late friend on the latest episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, and expanded upon how Vicious was instrumental in helping Booker and his brother, Stevie Ray, break out during their early days in the business.

Advertisement

"Sid actually was the dude that got me and my brother a break," Booker said. "A phone call came to the Global Wrestling Federation Sports Auditorium, and pretty much the rest is history. Sid Vicious brought me and my brother in. He said 'Hey guys, I'm going to get you in. Probably about six months later, me and my brother were in WCW, not just in WCW, we were staying at Sid Vicious' apartment...He didn't have to do that. Sid didn't have to do that. But he went out on the limb just for me and my brother, just to give us a springboard right off the bat."

Booker further noted that Vicious helped him and Stevie get booked for their first PPV main event, where they teamed with Vicious and Vader in WarGames at Fall Brawl 1993. As such, Booker is forever indebted to Vicious, and is happy he got the opportunity to let him know that.

Advertisement

"I'm just glad I got a chance to see Sid, I don't know, six months to a year ago," Booker said. "I'm just glad I got a chance to tell Sid Vicious thank you."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the "Hall of Fame" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription