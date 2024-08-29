Video: Saraya Goes Off On Jamie Hayter After Her AEW Dynamite Win Over Harley Cameron

In her return match, former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter took on Saraya's protégé, Harley Cameron, in singles action on "AEW Dynamite" after she disrupted Saraya's entrance during All In: London's Zero Hour. Naturally, Hayter all but demolished Cameron in the match, and walked away with a clean victory. Following the bout, Saraya and Cameron were caught backstage, with the former "Anti-Diva" cradling her protégé and trying to assure her that she's alright, as well as praising her for her performance in the match. Shortly thereafter, Saraya cut a brief promo, wherein she sent a stern warning to Hayter.

"Jamie, what is your problem? I mean, first, you interrupt me during All In during my time when the crowd was about to cheer me, and then you brutalize poor Harley when all she wanted was a good, clean match?," she said. Saraya then told Hayter that things are far from over. "This was me happy, and now I am pissed. And you do not want to piss off the "Unproblematic Icon!" So, when the time is right, Harley's gonna kick your ass."

EXCLUSIVE: You don't want to piss off the 'unproblematic icon' @Saraya, as we hear her post-match thoughts on the match that was @harleycameron_ vs. the returning @jmehytr! pic.twitter.com/vzq16h3qhW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 29, 2024

Saraya last competed in AEW when she took on Toni Storm ahead of All In: London in a losing effort, for the AEW Women's Championship. Notably, there have been lengthy gaps between her matches, which may be due to the injury that ended her career in WWE. For the time being, it seems safe to assume that Cameron will continue to take the brunt of Hayter's punishment until Saraya steps into the ring herself.

