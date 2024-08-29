WWE Star Dominik Mysterio Explains Why Liv Morgan Is '100% Superior' To Rhea Ripley

Earlier this month at SummerSlam, Dominik Mysterio betrayed his former Judgment Day significant other Rhea Ripley and aligned himself with Liv Morgan, and ever since the two have become a certified power couple on "WWE Raw." Mysterio opened up about his relationship with Morgan on "Cheap Heat," where he was asked if the current Women's World Champion is superior to Ripley.

"100%, I just think the fact that there's equal respect, she just kind of accepts me for who I am as far as like, just chicken tender-loving, video game-playing, moustache-having, mullet-wearing, you know she accepts me." Mysterio also responded to fans who believe that Ripley treated him with respect during their relationship, stating that it was the complete opposite, specifically referring back to how their partnership started.

"People can say like 'oh she treated you well, she like did all this stuff for you' but like how did she start her relationship with me right? She choked me out, she beat me up and dragged me on her shoulder ... the relationship blossomed out of nowhere, I was like okay this could actually work out, but then certain things happened here and there. When I lost my NXT North American Title the first time. What'd she do instead of being a supportive "Mami" ... she got in my face and said you better come home with that title or don't come home at all."

Mysterio continued to explain how Morgan would never treat him as poorly as Ripley did, using when he lost to his dad Rey Mysterio as an example, as she supported him despite not even being together yet.

