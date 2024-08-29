Bully Ray Addresses Issue With Match Order From AEW All In 2024 Card

Bully Ray thinks that TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker were dealt a bad hand on Sunday at AEW All In. On "Busted Open Radio," the former TNA World Champion said that following the intensely emotional match between MJF and hometown star Will Ospreay left Mone and Baker very little to work with.

"The crowd was so exhausted and blown up. Ospreay winning in that stage of the show, you could've gone off the air," Bully said of the victory. "All the energy they had, they gave to Ospreay, so whatever match had to follow that was going to climb an uphill battle." Bully feels that the format of the match between the two women, especially, made it very difficult to stand in the main event matches, despite Mercedes' extravagant, regal entrance. The WWE Hall of Famer didn't feel there was anything the two women could've added to the match to get it over that hump either, as the crowd just didn't have anything to give Baker or Mone.

"I don't think the selling would've made a difference. I think the only thing that could've followed MJF and Ospreay," Bully began before his co-host Tommy Dreamer finished Bully's thought by saying "main event." Mone is already assessing the match, recently explaining that she felt she learned plenty from the match, and the lack of reaction from the crowd. Despite the mixed reaction to the match, Mone felt excited about the possibility of performing again at 2025's All In: Texas.

