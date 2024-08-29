Villano V Dead, Masked Lucha Libre Star Ray Mendoza Jr. Reportedly Dies At Age 62
An already said week in wrestling following the passing of former WWE and WCW World Champion Sid Vicious just got a bit sadder today. Luchador Ray Mendoza Jr., better known to the wrestling world as Villano V, has reportedly passed away today. He was 62 years old.
Villano V (Ray Mendoza Jr., 62 years old) passed away today, according to people close to his family.
Born March 22, 1962, Villano V is the fourth son of lucha libre icon Ray Mendoza, who became known for his time in CMLL, then EMLL, in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s, and was later instrumental in the formation of CMLL's first rival promotion, the Universal Wrestling Association in the mid 70s. All five of Mendoza's sons would follow their father into wrestling, adopting the names Villano I, Villano II, Villano III, Villano IV, and Villano V, thus forming Los Villanos.
Despite being the fourth son, Villano V took his moniker after he became the last of Mendoza's son to complete his education. Debuting seven days before his fifteenth birthday in March 1975, Villano V, working alongside his brothers, broke out in the UWA, becoming one of the most successful factions of their era. Working with UWA till the promotion closed in the 90s, the Villanos also wrestled for CMLL, AAA, and Promo Azteca in. Villano V would also work for Japanese promotions such as New Japan Pro Wrestling and Michinoku Pro Wrestling.
Villano V Wrestled For WCW During The Height Of The Monday Night War
American audiences will best remember Villano V for his several year run in WCW, after he and his brother, Villano IV, joined the promotion in 1997. Largely confined to the lower card and shows such as "WCW Saturday Night" and "WCW Pro", the Villanos never reached notoriety fellow luchadors Rey Mysterio, Psicosis, Juventud Guerrera, Eddie Guerrero, and La Parka earned, though their performances were generally well received when given the opportunity.
After leaving WCW, Villano V returned to Mexico, where he continued to work until retiring in 2017. The peak of his career arguably occurred in 2008, when he faced rival Blue Panther in a mask vs. mask match in the main event of CMLL's 75th Aniversario. In what is still considered one of the most shocking upsets in lucha libre history, Villano V emerged victorious, unmasking Panther. Six months later, Villano V would lose his own mask at Homenaje a Dos Leyedas, when he was defeated by Panther's ally Ultimo Guerrero.
At the time of his passing, Villano V was the second to last surviving brother of Los Villanos, alongside Villano IV, after their brothers Villano II, I and III, passed away in 1989, 2001, and 2018 respectively). In addition to his brother, Villano V leaves behind sons Rokambole Jr. and Villano V Jr., and nephews El Hijo del Villano III and Villano III Jr., who currently work for CMLL. Wrestling Inc. offers their condolences to Villano V's family and friends during this difficult time.