Villano V Dead, Masked Lucha Libre Star Ray Mendoza Jr. Reportedly Dies At Age 62

An already said week in wrestling following the passing of former WWE and WCW World Champion Sid Vicious just got a bit sadder today. Luchador Ray Mendoza Jr., better known to the wrestling world as Villano V, has reportedly passed away today. He was 62 years old.

Villano V (Ray Mendoza Jr., 62 years old) passed away today, according to people close to his family. — luchablog (@luchablog) August 29, 2024

Born March 22, 1962, Villano V is the fourth son of lucha libre icon Ray Mendoza, who became known for his time in CMLL, then EMLL, in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s, and was later instrumental in the formation of CMLL's first rival promotion, the Universal Wrestling Association in the mid 70s. All five of Mendoza's sons would follow their father into wrestling, adopting the names Villano I, Villano II, Villano III, Villano IV, and Villano V, thus forming Los Villanos.

Despite being the fourth son, Villano V took his moniker after he became the last of Mendoza's son to complete his education. Debuting seven days before his fifteenth birthday in March 1975, Villano V, working alongside his brothers, broke out in the UWA, becoming one of the most successful factions of their era. Working with UWA till the promotion closed in the 90s, the Villanos also wrestled for CMLL, AAA, and Promo Azteca in. Villano V would also work for Japanese promotions such as New Japan Pro Wrestling and Michinoku Pro Wrestling.

