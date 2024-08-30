AEW's Jim Ross Opens Up About Late WWE & WCW Star Sid Vicious

Whether you knew him as Sycho Sid, Sid Justice, or Sid Vicious, the wrestling world is mourning the loss of Sid Eudy, who died at the age of 63 earlier this week. On the latest "Grilling JR," WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross memorialized the former WWE Champion.

"He deserves [his flowers]. He was such a unique character, he made that character his ow,n and we weren't sure what it was for a long time," JR said. "He was a country boy. He went from hard-scrabble West Memphis, Arkansans, to Madison Square Garden ... and because he was a little gullible, he oftentimes was ribbed in a way that wasn't healthy ribbing."

JR said people got a kick out of angering Sid, which said was "a mistake," bemoaning his colleagues making Sid's life difficult when he was so clearly built for the business.

"He had the perfect body for a wrestling villain or hero, depending on the circumstances," Ross said. "Just gifted. Some of the things he did in his promos, he did out of instinct."

"He'll be missed," JR concluded, noting that he rarely had to talk about Sid, as the family-focused retiree mainly kept to himself and didn't stir the pot.

JR's fellow Hall of Famer Booker T also had nice things to say about Vicious, revealing that Sid had been integral in getting Booker and his brother, former WCW World Tag Team Champion Stevie Ray, involved in the wrestling business. Booker had been lucky enough to visit Sid before the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion passed.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.