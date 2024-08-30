Tommy Dreamer Assesses Jon Moxley's Cryptic Message From AEW Dynamite

The August 28 edition of "AEW Dynamite" kicked off with the surprise return of Jon Moxley, who had been taking a break from wrestling after losing the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door. However, it was what Moxley said that was even more of a surprise.

In the few words he uttered, Moxley said that he had been thinking about things that needed to get done, called out Darby Allin for them to talk, and told Tony Schiavone that AEW isn't his company anymore. Everyone was left with more questions than answers once Moxley left, and on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer weighed in on what the former WWE star said.

"Jon Moxley coming back was interesting, but then what he said was what got everybody talking and everybody speculating," Dreamer said. "I thought he carried that well, he looked really good, in the sense of, like, physically, he looked a little bit refreshed because he was looking a little bit. I don't know, he looked a lot healthier. I enjoyed his promo, and Jon's always like what his music is, the wild thing."

Dreamer compared Moxley's promo to getting a vague text from a friend who wants to talk about something, but not right away, implying that the tease of revealing something later is what's going to draw people back into what looks to be a new character for the former AEW World Champion.

The speculation led to Dreamer getting sent ideas about one man. "There's something brewing with this guy, and in pro wrestling, when we say it's a tease, or something changes, right away, the internet explodes with Shane McMahon," said Dreamer.

