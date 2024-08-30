Rikishi Explains The Type Of Team WWE Needs To Challenge The Bloodline

The Bloodline has had many different variations since its original formation, but its current incarnation seems to be one of its most dangerous. With Solo Sikoa leading Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and the unpredictable Jacob Fatu, the current version is looking for total domination of WWE, which began when they captured the WWE Tag Team Championships.

However, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi feels that something is missing from The Bloodline right now. During a recent episode of the "Off The Top" podcast, he explained that The Bloodline needs to face a true babyface team, which, he feels, could be the final piece of the puzzle.

"I'd have to have a team like DX put together," Rikishi said. "The history of The Bloodline, and the new history of The Bloodline 2.0 all falls underneath the umbrella of the Samoan dynasty. Legacy, and just that alone, the title alone, you put them with, you've got to put these guys with the right people to get the best out of them. Not knocking Cody Rhodes, not knocking Randy [Orton] and [Kevin] Owens ... to make a good babyface, you've got to have the good heels."

Rikishi understands why the current version of The Bloodline is going up against the likes of Rhodes, Orton, and Owens, explaining how their star power would help the likes of Tonga, Fatu, and Loa get over with a new audience. The WWE Hall of Famer thinks the new Bloodline needs to be booked right because the feud everyone is waiting for is the ultimate "Bloodline Civil War" between Sikoa's new group and Roman Reigns' original group.

