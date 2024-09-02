Eric Bischoff Opens Up About Working With Late WWE & WCW Star Sid Vicious

Earlier this week, news broke of veteran WWE and WCW star Sid Vicious' death after a battle with cancer. Since then, tributes have poured in for Vicious by those who grew up watching him or shared a locker room with him.

During the latest episode of "83 Weeks," Eric Bischoff commented on the veteran's passing and reflected on his relationship with him.

"I wasn't real close to Sid, we weren't good friends, we didn't exchange texts and phone calls, and things like that, but, man, I really liked Sid," Bischoff recalled.

Additionally, he claimed he had nothing but great interactions with Vicious when it came to business, and described him as the "ultimate team player." According to Booker T, Vicious played a major role in getting him and his brother, Stevie Ray, into pro wrestling. Bischoff was asked what he knows about this claim and admitted he only heard about it but still praised Vicious' character.

"This is a good human being; this is a good guy," Bischoff said. "Looking back, this is a guy that had his priorities straight."

Vicious notably played an intimidating character on screen, but according to Bischoff, this was far from the man behind the gimmick. The Hall of Famer also recalled rarely seeing Vicious backstage without a smile on his face and joking with his peers.

"He was the embodiment of the gentle giant," he claimed. "He was the exact opposite of the character you saw."

