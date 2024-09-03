Nic Nemeth Calls This WWE Star The Ricky Steamboat Of His Generation

Former WWE star Nic Nemeth has drawn parallels between Kofi Kingston and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat and explained why he believes Kingston is the Ricky Steamboat of his generation.

Steamboat is recognized as one of the greats of pro wrestling, but during his lengthy career, "The Dragon" never turned heel. Nemeth, who recently appeared on the "Under The Ring" podcast, was asked his favorite moment in another wrestler's career, to which he quickly replied that "KofiMania" was his favorite, with him revealing that he watched the entire build-up of the story because he enjoys focused storylines.

"It was just watching it over and over and every step of the way getting another barricade put in his way," Nemeth said. "I don't know what the payoff is in a few months, I don't know what the situation is, I don't know if he's gonna almost win the big one."

He recalled his numerous matches with Kingston and expressed happiness that fans finally got to see The New Day star's many contributions to WWE and wrestling.

"He's one of the most beloved guys, the last true babyface, he's never been a heel, I love it. The Ricky Steamboat of our generation," Nemeth claimed.

Interestingly, while discussing the recent storyline The New Day is involved in, where there seems to be internal conflict, Nemeth suggested that Kingston could turn heel instead of Xavier Woods, which would ultimately invalidate the Steamboat comparison.

