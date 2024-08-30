Former WWE Star Donovan Dijak Debuts In Major League Wrestling

Former "WWE NXT" star Donovan Dijak has made a surprise appearance at another promotion, featuring at MLW's Summer Of The Beasts on August 29, 2024.

Dijak showed up at the promotion unannounced, accompanied by MLW manager Saint Laurent, and interfered in the four-way match between Guido, Jimmy Lloyd, LSG, and Nolo Kitano. Before entering the ring, Dijak landed a vicious kick to Guido and followed it up with a massive chokeslam on LSG. The former WWE star then landed a kick to Jimmy Lloyd, following which Nolo Kitano tried to attack him with a chair but in vain. Dijak superkicked Kitano and inflicted more pain on him by landing a GTS.

Laurent then got on the mic and stated that Dijak is a disruptor and doesn't fit into any system, after which Dijak spoke about how he is going to cause mayhem in MLW.

"Feast your eyes on the Dijak hijack of Major League Wrestling. Look at this, look at all this trash [pointing to all the wrestlers he attacked], look at all this garbage. Let's do an impromptu interview [pulls Kitano by the hair] 'What do you think about Donovan Dijak's MLW debut?' Just kidding, nobody gives a sh*t. All this destruction, all this decimation is exactly what you can expect from Donovan Dijak in MLW," said Dijak.

He then went on to list names like Minoru Suzuki and Satoshi Kojima, who were also on the card, and stated that he doesn't respect any of the stars in MLW.

"Do you think I respect Kojima? Do you think I respect Suzuki? Do you think that I'm scared of Matt Riddle, that I'm scared of Tim Thatcher? As far as I'm concerned, those four men are going to end up exactly like these four dead bodies. Because you want to know why? I'm the best damn professional wrestler in the world," he added.

Before ending his debut promo, Dijak also promised that he would become the MLW World Heavyweight Champion.