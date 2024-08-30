Why Former WWE Star Nic Nemeth Has No Interest In Defending TNA World Title On NXT

Nic Nemeth captured the TNA World Title at Slammiversary, and has currently held the championship for 41 days. However, as the TNA and "NXT" crossover has continued to transpire throughout the year, with stars such as Joe Hendry and Jordynne Grace making appearances for the gold brand, many fans have speculated if Nemeth aspires to be part of the crossover. Nemeth has now addressed his future in an interview with the "Battleground Podcast," where he said that he has no interest wrestling on WWE's developmental brand as the TNA World Champion.

Advertisement

"I've done that already, like what's the payoff? I don't become NXT Champion like I already did two years ago, or if there's a payoff for the company, to have, 'Hey, we're bringing in our World Champ,' and it's going to be something special, then I am all ears to help both companies make it just one notch bigger and better."

Despite being uninterested in going to "NXT" at the moment, there are factors that could motivate him into defending his gold on WWE programming. However, the agreement would have to be beneficial to both promotions.

"Someone on Monday Night Raw or Smackdown making a challenge that would be different, someone I haven't worked with. I was in NXT for a while, I was champion and I worked with Bron Breakker, which, man the kid's freaking awesome ... If there is any algorithm or business paperwork or data that says, 'Hey this is going to be huge if you show up,' let's make it happen. 100% I will be there."

Advertisement

Nemeth also mentioned how multiple wrestling promotions succeeding at the same time has been great for business. Furthermore, he doesn't feel any animosity toward the competition, stating how some of his best friends are in WWE and AEW.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Battleground Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.