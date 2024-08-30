Dave Meltzer Describes 'Panic' At WWE Performance Center After Rumor Of Move To Vegas

The WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, made headlines this week after Endeavor executive Mark Shapiro reportedly spoke about Las Vegas as a destination that could be beneficial for WWE. Reports initially indicated that the Performance Center could move to Las Vegas, but sources within WWE later denied the rumors, noting that Shapiro only said that a Vegas move was possible for the facility, but a relocation is not currently in the works.

Writing in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Dave Meltzer reported after the rumblings initially dropped via posts on X (formerly Twitter), everyone in Orlando was in a "panic," as the story blindsided them. Meltzer said that someone close to the situation told him there was talk of developing a project in Las Vegas, and that no one in Orlando knew a thing about it. However, the development in question might not pertain to moving the Performance Center to Nevada, with Meltzer noting that Shapiro merely brought up expanding WWE's presence in the city, given that it's now home to the NFL and tentpole boxing and UFC events.

Meltzer reported that he was also told there were discussions for developmental in Las Vegas, but also a plan to retain the Performance Center's Orlando base. He wrote that the two developmental bases for WWE is "more of an idea for the future" and nothing is imminent. WWE will have an upcoming presence in Las Vegas, as the city will host WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and 20 next year.

