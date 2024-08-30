Liv Morgan Explains Why She Felt 'Way Behind' After Starting WWE Career

In the present-day, Liv Morgan confidently reigns as the WWE Women's World Champion. In looking back to a decade ago, though, Morgan felt much less so. During a recent interview with US Weekly, Morgan opened up about the wave of emotions she experienced following her signing with WWE, which occurred in the fall of 2014.

"It's weird because it was such a mixture of confidence and insecurity at the same time," Morgan said. "I had so much hope and belief in myself that I'd reach this moment, but at the same time, I secretly never felt good enough for it either. It was a really weird dichotomy of believing that's where I'll be, but also like, 'Maybe I'm not good enough to get there.' It was a battle for a lot of my career."

According to Morgan, some of her insecurities stemmed from having no prior connections to WWE, especially familial ones. Elsewhere, Morgan felt physically "way behind" in her in-ring training, as she also had no prior athletic background. As such, Morgan initially didn't feel "up to par" with the women wrestling alongside her in WWE.

Though Morgan had no familial ties to WWE, the location of her former employer, Hooters, brought forth a connection to a wrestler that later put her in touch with world-renowned strength and conditioning coach Joe DeFranco. DeFranco, who previously worked with WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque, then forged a bridge between Morgan and WWE while she began strength and conditioning training with him. Months later, Morgan impressed WWE officials so much that she was offered a contract following her tryout.