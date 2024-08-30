Randy Orton Says Ancestry.com Told Him He's 70% German Ahead Of WWE Bash In Berlin

WWE's next Premium Live Event is right around the corner as the fans in Germany will bear witness to Bash in Berlin on August 31, which looks set to be headlined by GUNTHER defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton. The Ring General originally earned his shot at the title by defeating Orton in the King of the Ring finals in May, something that 'The Viper' didn't forget about when he announced himself as GUNTHER's first challenger.

Advertisement

Despite GUNTHER being from Austria, he will likely have the home-field advantage given that the majority of his career before he signed with WWE was spent in Germany. However, Orton hatched a plan to try and win over the German crowd at the Bash in Berlin Kickoff event by revealing that he is more of a German than GUNTHER will ever be.

"Before I came on this trip, I went online to a website called Ancestory.com, and I did my genetic test. It turns out I am almost 70% German," Orton said. "It makes sense because my whole life, I have really enjoyed a nice cold Heineken, I love Sauerkraut on my Bratwurst, I feel like I am truly home with my people. Tomorrow night, I am going to walk out of this arena a 15-time World Heavyweight Champion."

Advertisement

It should be noted that the Berlin faithful did briefly boo Orton during his speech when he mentioned Heineken beer, primarily because Heineken is in fact from the Netherlands and not Germany. Despite this, he felt as if he was surrounded by his own people and is fully confident that he can put a stop to GUNTHER's reign before it properly gets going.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.