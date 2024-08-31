Kevin Owens Says Cody Rhodes Is Injured, Rhodes Denies It In Tense WWE SmackDown Promo

"SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis welcomed Kevin Owens to the ring first and presented him with a mic before doing the same for the Undisputed WWE Champion. Owens asked Rhodes if he had something he wanted to talk about "because that's what you say all the time."

Owens says that his opponent has something wrong with his knee, which Rhodes denies. Rhodes asked Owens if he was going to turn on him due to his track record. Owens reminds him that he knows his relationship with Rhodes's dad and asks why he would do that. Rhodes said that in 2015 and 2016, he was in a lot of the rooms that Owens used to be in and was part of the renaissance that is happening in the industry and he gets more credit than Owens does, so maybe he's jealous.

Owens doesn't know how to reply to that and goes back to the champ's supposed injury. He claims people in the back were texting him about Rhodes being in the trainer's room and saying his knee was messed up. Rhodes again says his knee is fine, so KO asks him why he didn't kneel during his entrance. Owens won the Universal Championship eight years ago and all people told him that he didn't deserve it. "To this day, I'm still bitter" that people said he only won because Triple H. Owens wants to beat Rhodes when he's 100% healthy.

Rhodes again says that his knee is fine. He loves "The Prizefighter" and wants to know if they'll still be friends when Rhodes retains the title. Owens dropped the mic, whispered in his friend's ear, and left the ring. They'll face off on Saturday at "Bash In Berlin".