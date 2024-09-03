WWE Star Ilja Dragunov Discusses Relationship With NXT Head Shawn Michaels

"The Mad Dragon" Ilja Dragunov has been making his mark within WWE since 2019, starting first in "WWE NXT UK," where he held the promotion's top championship, before making his way to "WWE NXT" in the United States in September 2022. Dragunov clawed his way to the NXT Championship, finally capturing the title from Wes Lee in September 2023, just days before his one-year anniversary with the American side of "NXT." Dragunov was called up to the main roster in the 2024 WWE Draft, but recently shared his fond memories and his relationship with the top brass of "NXT," Shawn Michaels, with "Daily Star." Dragunov called Michaels "influential" and "one of the greatest of all time."

"I've always had a good relationship with him and we had a lot of thoughts, thought processes, where we always have been on the same point," Dragunov said. "To get this feedback and just to know that your ideas are going into the right direction, it was always a very good feeling communicating with him and I really, really enjoyed the time just working with him together for a year or two. Just to have this belief in my person, the stuff that I do and the way I behave myself in the ring and just the persona that I present... it just works."

After dropping the NXT Championship to Trick Williams after holding the gold for just over 200 days, Dragunov was called up to "WWE Raw." Though he hasn't recently been seen on TV for the red brand since losing in the King of the Ring tournament, Dragunov has been challenging World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER during WWE Live shows on the Road to Bash in Berlin.

