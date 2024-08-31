WWE Reveals Which Championship Match Will Open Bash In Berlin PLE

Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against good friend Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin, and WWE has now announced it will be the opening match for the premium live event, the company's first in Germany. WWE posted the news on X (formerly Twitter) about 40 minutes before the show began. With the WWE title officially in the opener, the news presumably confirms what many fans assumed, that Austrian-born World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER will main the event the show against Randy Orton.

Advertisement

Rhodes initially politely asked Owens to accept his offer of a championship match after Owens helped the "American Nightmare" battle the Bloodline. While Owens was hesitant to accept, he said "yes" after "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis said he would also be asking a newly-returned Roman Reigns about accepting a title shot. Owens has been teasing a heel turn in the weeks since, and alluded to Rhodes possibly injuring his knee during a house show in Germany on Friday's episode of "SmackDown."

Elsewhere on the card, Drew McIntyre and CM Punk will continue their feud in a Strap Match; Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio will take on Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest in mixed tag action; and The Unholy Union of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will defend their Women's Tag Team Championship against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

Advertisement