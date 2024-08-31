Kevin Owens Recalls Conversation With WWE Hall Of Famer That Changed His Perspective

Ahead of his match for the Undisputed WWE Championship against reigning champion Cody Rhodes during Saturday's Bash at Berlin PLE, Kevin Owens appeared on "SHAK Wrestling" where he revealed how WWE legend Shawn Michaels changed his approach to wrestling and his career.

Advertisement

Owens discussed his lack of championship runs over the past few years compared to his tenure through 2015 and 2019, and while he admits that it's still a rewarding accolade, he believes he ultimately was obsessed with obtaining titles. "You know, that was when I was champion all the time ... I was never happy. Never happy," he said.

"I really didn't enjoy any of it as much as I should have," Owens noted. He then recalled having to go away for double knee surgery in 2018, where he spent five months at home, away from wrestling. During his time away, Owens claims he spoke to many people about of hard it was for him to take himself out of the aforementioned wrestling bubble and be consumed by it all the time.

Advertisement

"One of the very useful talks I had was with Shawn Michaels. I called him out of the blue and he was kind enough to listen to me," Owens recalled. "He told me in a lot of ways throughout his career that he was a lot like me, always obsessed with what's next, not enjoying the ride." Owens noted how important it was to hear this from one of the people he looked up to, and mentioned that since his change in perspective, he's been in the ring with Stone Cold Steve Austin and won the tag team titles in the main event of WrestleMania.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "SHAK Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.