Cody Rhodes Dodges Question About WWE Locker Room's Silence On Janel Grant Allegations

Cody Rhodes declined to affirm whether he believed Janel Grant's allegations against former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Rhodes fielded questions during the "WWE Bash In Berlin Post-Show" press conference, and was specifically asked about perceived locker room silence on the allegations of sex trafficking against their former employer.

"I don't think that's a matter of belief versus non-belief. I think that strictly speaking we want to be doing what we were doing out there [at Bash In Berlin] and the focus and attention that it takes... To have a great story, have a great match, and do that every single night has left most of us where we are finding the information out just as you are."

McMahon resigned from his position as Executive Chairman of WWE in January following a lawsuit filed against him, the company, and John Laurinaitis for the allegations of sex trafficking and exploitation of Grant while she was employed. Rhodes maintained that he and the locker room were learning of the legal process and resolutions as outsiders, the same as fans and the like, adding, "But I would not look at it as an active attempt from the locker room to be silent. We are just doing what we do, day-to-day WWE business."

When asked bluntly if he believed Grant's allegations, Rhodes replied, "I don't know enough about the information to give you a good enough answer. I'm sorry."

This isn't the first time that the topic of the lawsuit has been broached in post-event press conferences, nor is it the first time there has been a cagey response to the questioning. In July, following WWE Money in the Bank, CCO and McMahon's son-in-law Paul "Triple H" Levesque declined to answer whether the company was cooperating with the ongoing investigation into the former chairman.

