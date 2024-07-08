WWE's Triple H Addresses Vince McMahon's Ongoing Legal Troubles

WWE CCO Paul Levesque gave a cagey response to questions about the ongoing federal investigation involving misconduct allegations against Vince McMahon. McMahon resigned from WWE and TKO in January following a civil lawsuit filed alleging sexual misconduct and trafficking. However, he has been under investigation for some time, and WWE indicated in the summer of last year that they were cooperating with the investigation.

With the civil suit paused in May pending the conclusion of the investigation, Levesque fielded a question during the WWE Money in the Bank post show presser as to whether the company was still cooperating.

"Yeah, I can't talk about legal stuff at the moment," he said bluntly.

That wouldn't be the first time he has done so, as he refused to comment on the matter immediately following McMahon's resignation at the Royal Rumble post show presser. The verbiage differed this time around, as at the Rumble he reasoned that he would rather focus on the positives. His position on the matter has been considered significant considering his familial tie with McMahon as his son-in-law, as well as the fact he served as an executive during the period Janel Grant described the sexual misconduct she endured working in WWE's corporate office. However, this was the only line of questioning he did not provide an extensive answer to.

When asked previously if Levesque was aware of McMahon's alleged misconduct, Grant's lawyer Ann Callis said she couldn't comment on it but noted that there were still witnesses testifying to the extent executives were aware.