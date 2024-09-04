Matt Hardy Reflects On Notorious Match With Sammy Guevara At AEW All Out 2020

Matt Hardy looked back on his notorious Broken Rules match at AEW All Out 2020. The bout lasted just six minutes, as it was stopped after Sammy Guevara speared Hardy off of a scissor lift with the latter's head hitting the concrete floor. Despite Hardy exhibiting clear signs of concussion, the match was restarted and cut to the finish with him sending Guevara through the stage to win. Hardy looked back on the match during "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," going into what he could have done to prevent the happenstance.

"This one isn't on Sammy, it's not his fault," he said. "At one point we had wanted the tables to be moved out a little further. We should have took that upon ourselves and did it... We hadn't moved the tables out to make sure we were going to hit [them]. They were still a little too tight. So I could have made it a little shorter."

Going into why the match was restarted, Hardy continued, "I don't exactly remember what I did say, but I would guess I probably did say 'I'm okay, I can go...' A trait of most pro wrestlers, whether it's a good one or a bad one, they're usually just tough motherf***ers. You're out there and if you feel like you can stand then you can go. But there's times where you are not aware, you are not cognizant of what is going on and you need someone to pull the plug for you."

Hardy said that due to the stipulation he could see that Tony Khan had been placed in a difficult position, but in hindsight, he felt the match should have been stopped. Looking at it positively, he said he felt it served as a moment of learning for AEW and its concussion protocols moving forward. However, Guevara was suspended for going against AEW's concussion protocols after Matt's brother, Jeff Hardy, got injured in a singles match between the pair.



