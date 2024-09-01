WWE's CM Punk: 'Just Like In The Past, Anybody Messes With My Dog, I Hurt 'Em'

Initially centered on an injury sustained at the 2024 Royal Rumble, the feud between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk elevated to the next level when "The Scottish Warrior" took possession of a rather personal, custom-made bracelet belonging to the "The Second City Saint." After months of physical encounters and psychological games, Punk finally regained the bracelet after defeating McIntyre in a Strap Match at WWE Bash In Berlin. In a post-show interview with WWE's Jackie Redmond, Punk was asked if he received any pre-match ammunition from his wife AJ Lee, specifically as the bracelet bears her name, along with that of their dog, Larry.

Advertisement

"She told me, and anytime it involved Larry, she told me to make sure you hurt 'em. And just like in the past, when anybody messes with my dog, I hurt 'em," Punk said. "And I think I hurt Drew, and I can hopefully move on, I got gold on my mind."

As Punk alluded to, his program with McIntyre is not the first time that the name of his dog has circulated in the news. Following AEW All Out 2022, Punk and Ace Steel were infamously involved in a backstage altercation with AEW EVPs The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, while Punk's dog Larry lingered nearby. Omega later reportedly removed Larry from the site of the altercation in an attempt to keep him safe.

Fast forward two years, Punk is now out of AEW and has since rejoined WWE, where he is happy to have retrieved his familial-themed bracelet from McIntyre. "I think a big deal has been made out of this [bracelet], but it was really about the disrespect to my dog and my wife," Punk said. "I plan on going home and giving my dog and my wife a big hug and a kiss, maybe not in that order, but probably in that order, and move on to bigger and better things."

Advertisement