WWE's CM Punk Says He's Done With Drew McIntyre, Is Coming For World Heavyweight Title

CM Punk defeated Drew McIntyre in a strap match at WWE Bash In Berlin, and he has no intention of continuing their feud. "The Best in the World" spoke with Cathy Kelley in an interview uploaded to WWE's X (formerly known as Twitter) account after the show, where he shared some of his upcoming career plans.

"That's definitely the end of me and Drew McIntyre," Punk said. "What's next for me is I'm going to take a long hot shower, I'm going to try and find some donuts, and I got myself a main event to watch. I'm very interested in the result. GUNTHER vs. Randy Orton. And some people like to say, 'May the best man win.' In this case, may the best man win because the better man is coming for you. I want the gold. I'm coming for you, sucka."

The main event saw GUNTHER choke out Orton to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Bash In Berlin, so that's the star Punk will seemingly turn his attention to now that he's done with McIntyre. That said, it remains to be seen if McIntyre is through with Punk, as their rivalry has become personal and they currently sit at one victory apiece in their feud.

Some pundits in the industry believe that the pair could have a blow off match, with Tommy Dreamer saying that he'd bet on Punk and McIntyre facing off in Hell In a Cell. However, the direction of their futures will undoubtedly become clearer on tomorrow's episode of "WWE Raw."