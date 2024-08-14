Tommy Dreamer Would Bet Everything On CM Punk & Drew McIntyre Working This WWE Stipulation

For a moment, it felt like things between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre may have been put to rest, after McIntyre defeated Punk at SummerSlam, albeit with inadvertent help from guest referee Seth Rollins and Punk being distracted by a bracelet McIntyre stole from him. As it turns out though, SummerSlam may have only furthered the animosity between them, exemplified by this past Monday on "Raw," when Punk stole McIntyre's belt and whipped him repeatedly across the back.

Shortly after the segment, Tommy Dreamer hit the airwaves for a post "Raw" edition of "Busted Open After Dark," where he praised the continuation of Punk and McIntyre's rivalry. Furthermore, Dreamer believes the introduction of a belt to the equation makes it all but a certainty that the next match between Punk and McIntyre will involve a special stipulation.

"I'm telling you, I will bet everything I've got on they're going to have a strap match," Dreamer said. "Whether the guys are going to hold the strap, whether it's going to be lumberjacks, which would be interesting, because you could always segue another feud from that. But these men are going to have a strap match. Strap on a pole? You name it, it could happen.

"This feud will continue and I feel we'll get another...I shouldn't say I feel, I know, we'll get another CM Punk-Drew McIntyre match. And then after that, I feel that's when those two guys should kind of split apart and go another direction."

As for a potential third match, Dreamer expressed his desire to see Punk and McIntyre go at it in a Hell in a Cell match. The possibility exists, as WWE is scheduled to hold Bad Blood, an event known for holding Hell in a Cell matches, on October 5 in Atlanta, Georgia.

