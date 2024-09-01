Matt Hardy Comments On Bryan Danielson's AEW World Title Victory In Wembley Stadium

Bryan Danielson won the AEW World Championship at All In 2024, and Matt Hardy was happy with the result. Speaking on his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, the former AEW star discussed his admiration for Danielson and revealed why he believes "The American Dragon" deserved his big moment at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

"There's no one that deserves it more. You heard a lot of people say like, 'I'm gonna go out there, and I'm gonna give 100%. I'm gonna give every bit of blood, sweat, and tears in my body.' But Bryan Danielson is the epitome of that. He is the consummate pro when it comes to leaving it all out there. He just gives everything. He takes his chance, he takes his risk, whatever he has to do to win a match and to entertain the audience."

Hardy added that Danielson has high expectations for his matches, which is why he goes the extra mile to deliver the goods, even at the expense of his own health. Danielson expects to have neck surgery before the end of 2024, leading to speculation that his current title run will be short. "The American Dragon" has also confirmed that this will be his last year as a full-time wrestler.

Danielson discussed his retirement plans on the August 28 episode of "AEW Dynamite," claiming that he intends to give his all during his World Title run. However, he'll step away from the business after someone beats him. That could happen at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view, should Danielson lose his first title defense against Jack Perry.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.