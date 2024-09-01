Why Roxanne Perez Credits WWE Performance Center For NXT No Mercy Women's Title Match

Following the introduction of the NIL (Next In Line) program, WWE has widely increased its number of current and former collegiate athlete signings. One of the notable names brought on during this shift is former LSU soccer player Jaida Parker, who turned down a pro opportunity to pursue WWE in the spring of 2022. Two years after coming aboard, Parker is now slated to challenge "The Prodigy" Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at "WWE NXT" No Mercy later tonight — an opportunity Perez credits to the high-level training experience offered by the WWE Performance Center.

"It just shows how much the Performance Center really, truly works because they have these athletes coming in, and within a year, they're so good already," Perez told "The Ringer Wrestling Show." "[Parker] is already coming after my NXT Women's Championship. And I honestly can't wait to get in there with her and see what she's got because like I said, she's only been doing it I think for like a year, which is pretty insane to me. But she's still not on the level of 'The Prodigy.'"

Since signing with WWE during WrestleMania 38 week, Parker has competed in nearly four dozen matches, beginning with a number one contenders battle royal at an "NXT" live event in October 2022. Most recently, Parker defeated the likes of Adriana Rizzo, Brinley Reece, Kendal Grey, Sol Ruca, and Wren Sinclair in a Gauntlet Eliminator to secure her aforementioned title shot against Perez. Parker previously vied for the NXT Women's North American Championship in a six-woman ladder match at "NXT" Battleground, but was out-maneuvered by the match's eventual winner, Kelani Jordan.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ringer Wrestling Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.