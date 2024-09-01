Booker T Questions Joe Hendry's Involvement In WWE NXT Title Match At No Mercy

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has had a front-row seat for the rise of Joe Hendry on "WWE NXT." The broadcaster is flabbergasted at the TNA star's success and said as much on the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast.

"I like Joe Hendry...I gotta call it like it is. Should Joe Hendry be getting a title shot? Should Joe Hendry be the guy?" Booker asked, wondering about Hendry's status with WWE. "Ethan Page needs to talk to his agent before Sunday and see if he can get something done about this match."

Hendry will face NXT Champion Ethan Page at Sunday's PLE, with former champion Trick Williams as the special referee, which Booker also thinks is a mistake.

"Why is Trick Williams in this match as an official?" Booker asked. "Trick Williams lost his title fair and square and my thing is this: Concern yourself with business that concerns you."

Williams lost the NXT Title to Page at NXT Heatwave in a Fatal Four Way Match, without even being pinned. Williams was responsible for knocking Page into the winning pinfall, much to Williams's dismay. Hendry won a Triple Threat Match to earn the title shot, despite much interference from Page.

Hendry has been the star of "WWE NXT"'s crossover with TNA Wrestling, with the former Digital Media Champion turning heads upon his well-received debut in "NXT." Newly-minted TNA X Division Champion Zachary Wentz has also been a central figure of the crossover and will face his former tag partner Wes Lee at the event.