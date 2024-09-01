Wes Lee Explains Why Zachary Wentz Is 'Lucky' To Face Him At WWE NXT No Mercy

Following a shocking betrayal on "WWE NXT," the once tag team partners of Zachary Wentz and Wes Lee now find themselves in opposite corners, with a singles match pitting them against each other at "NXT" No Mercy. During a recent interview with "The Ringer Wrestling Show," Lee opened up his mindset heading into No Mercy, especially as he is also partaking in the only non-title match on the card.

"I'm not saying that I'm above a championship or anything like that because I'm still striving to achieve and acquire those championships, but I'm a superstar. I am a star," Lee said. "I don't need a championship in order for me to be seen as such, so [Wentz] should be lucky to be in the match with me, to be even getting the rub that he is. But I also know that he has something to prove. And I also know that I am the proper one to be bringing that out of him."

"If he truly feels like this is where he's supposed to be again, then he's going to have to prove it against the measuring stick of NXT. I am NXT, period point blank," Lee added.

As Lee alluded to, the bout between him and Wentz developed amidst the ongoing partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling. Wentz previously reigned as NXT Tag Team Champions alongside Lee up until his release from the company in April 2022, which came after the surfacing of controversial photographs. A year after his WWE exit, Wentz returned to TNA Wrestling and reunited The Rascalz — which also formerly included Wes Lee — with Trey Miguel. Now, just two days after claiming the X-Division Championship at TNA Emergence, Wentz will come face-to-face with Lee, the longest reigning NXT North American Champion in WWE history.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ringer Wrestling Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.