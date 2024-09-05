Kevin Owens Calls Fellow WWE Star 'The Most Unreliable Person Of All Time'

In the lead-up to his Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens came under some scrutiny when many fans questioned if his friendship with "The American Nightmare" would survive beyond their title bout. Owens, of course, is no stranger to severing friendships, as he's famously betrayed the likes of Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn, who he once considered to be close comrades. During a recent interview with "SHAK Wrestling," Owens revealed that he isn't the only unreliable friend in the WWE locker room.

"In theory, he's never really turned on me, per se, but outside the ring, Sami Zayn is one of the least reliable people ever for anything," Owens said. "You text him, he gets back to you three days later. You need a ride somewhere, he'll get back to you [day later]. 'Well yeah, I have to go to the airport, but that was two days ago. Thanks buddy.' Stuff like that. So yeah, he might not have stabbed me in the back, per say, on wrestling television, not that he ever stabbed me in the back in real life either, but you use the word 'reliable,' the most unreliable of all time, Sami Zayn. Many can concur."

Despite Owens' assertion that Zayn is undependable outside of the ring, it is worth noting that their latest on-screen split was amicable, albeit by force of a WWE trade. On July 27, the duo briefly reunited for a tag team match against The Bloodline's Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa at a WWE live event in Tokyo, Japan.

Unlike his past friendships, Owens has kept the one with Rhodes fully intact, even hugging him in the wake of their WWE Bash in Berlin title match.

