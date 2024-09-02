NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez On When She Knew WWE Viewed Her As A Star

"WWE NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez has revealed when she realized that WWE had big plans for her in the promotion.

22-year-old Perez is one of the most promising young stars in all of pro wrestling and has grown by leaps and bounds in her two years with WWE. She recently spoke to "The Masked Man Show" about her meteoric rise and how her first reign as "NXT" Women's Champion solidified her status in WWE.

"I think it started from when they put the 'NXT' Women's Championship on me the first time around," stated Perez about when she knew WWE trusted her. "I think that was, I feel like, to me, that solidified, like, every single thing that I had done getting to this point, because being in WWE was always my main goal."

Perez, who trained under WWE Hall of Famer and "NXT" commentator Booker T, held the "NXT" Women's title for over 100 days after winning it from Mandy Rose. She reiterated how her single-minded goal was to be a part of WWE, and is pleased with the trust WWE and "NXT" creative head Shawn Michaels have placed on her.

"Every single step that I took along the way, every single step was for this — to be in WWE. So it's really, really cool to have that trust from Shawn Michaels, and just the entire WWE, in general," said the "NXT" Women's Champion.

She also highlighted that she has already taken part in two Royal Rumbles in the short span that she's been a WWE star, putting down that success to the hard work she's been putting in from the tender age of 13. The former ROH Women's World Champion is currently in her second reign as the "NXT" Women's Champion, which she won earlier this year at Stand & Deliver, where she defeated Lyra Valkyria.