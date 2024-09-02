Former WCW And WWE Star Jeff Jarrett Reacts To Sid Vicious' Death

The wrestling world lost another one of its brightest stars on August 26, 2024, when it was announced that Sid Eudy had passed away at the age of 63. The man known as Sycho Sid, Sid Vicious, and eventually just Sid, died after a long battle with cancer, with his son breaking the news, saying that his father was a man full of strength, kindness, and love, and that his presence would be greatly missed.

AEW star Jeff Jarrett crossed paths with Sid on many occasions over the years, and during a recent edition of his "My World" podcast, he noted that life is short and that Sid will be greatly missed, going in-depth on what the big man meant to him.

"If you just really, really knew Sid — and I say this with all due respect and I'm one of them — but Sid was just a good old country boy from eastern Arkansas. It's just that simple, man. A unique look, to say the least ... and he wouldn't mind. But when I say sweetheart of a guy, because you just never expected that," said the AEW star.

Jarrett stated that he and Sid never had any discussions on him joining TNA Wrestling, when the company was first founded in 2002. He said that neither was interested in talking about the move, partly because Jarrett knew deep down that Sid's heart always lay elsewhere.

"He probably had his priorities straight from day one and really never got off center of that. God, his family, and his wife, and his kids, and hanging out with his buddies. Yes, a softball game came in there, but he looked at it as a job," stated Jarrett.

