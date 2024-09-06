Jeff Jarrett Says This AEW Star Makes Him Feel 'Proud To Be A Wrestling Fan'

Jeff Jarrett has been having a renaissance in 2024, with AEW's trip to the United Kingdom giving him some of the biggest reactions of his whole career. Not only does he loves what he does in the ring, but he is even more of a fan now than he was when he first broke in to the business. Furthermore, there is one man who makes him proud to be a fan, and that's Bryan Danielson.

"Not the biggest guy, not the strongest guy, not the greatest talker, just everything that we kind of want to put in buckets as a professional wrestler. But when you put all the ingredients together and you have to roll it out, Bryan's the best," Jarrett said on his "My World" podcast.

"The Last Outlaw" added that stars like Kurt Angle and Shawn Michaels had their specialties, but Danielson can do everything, and used his AEW World Championship win over Swerve Strickland at All In as an example of how "The American Dragon" can take the fans on a rollercoaster ride unlike any other.

"When you put it all in a nutshell, and whether you're talking to a TV executive or a silly Alabama fan, talking Alabama, Tennessee, not matter who you're talking to, if you sit them down and kind of let them watch that from the entrance until the sign off on the air and Excalibur's call, you're almost in a way proud to be a wrestling fan because that's the essence to me of what we do."

Danielson recently opened up about his retirement plans on "AEW Dynamite," revealing that he'll step back after he loses the World Title. His next challenger is Jack Perry at AEW All Out.

